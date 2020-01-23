Tribune News Network

DOHA

In partnership with Qatar National Tourism Council (QNTC) and Qatar Airways, Qatar Duty Free (QDF) and L’Oréal Travel Retail Europe Middle East Africa India (TREMEAI) launched the Lancôme Pop-Up store at a Chinese New Year themed opening ceremony at the Hamad International Airport (HIA) on Wednesday.

The opening of the pop-up store was held under the banner of the fourth edition of the Shop Qatar festival currently taking place in various shopping malls across Doha until January.

This year, a week-long celebration of Chinese New Year will take place during the penultimate week of the festival. To mark this, the official launch event of the Lancôme Pop-Up featured Chinese décor and entertainment, including a lion dance, red and gold colour scheme, and traditional lanterns.

Chinese Ambassador to Qatar HE Zhou Jian was the guest of honour at the ceremony, which was hosted by Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive and Secretary-General of QNTC Akbar al Baker, HIA Chief Operating Officer Engineer Badr Mohammed al Meer and Qatar Duty Free Vice-President Operations Thabet Musleh.

L’Oréal Travel Retail Middle East India General Manager Sebastien Colon was also in attendance.

Baker said, “We decided to combine the opening of our new, exclusive Lancôme Pop-Up at Hamad International Airport with Shop Qatar’s Chinese New Year celebrations to demonstrate our commitment to welcoming even more passengers from China to Qatar this year.

“Qatar has a huge amount to offer to passengers from around the world and our growing duty free retail offer at the airport is not to be missed.”

L’Oréal TREMEAI General Manager Gianguido Bianco said, “We are happy and proud to launch our unique pop-up for Lancôme, the number one luxury beauty brand worldwide, in Doha during Chinese New Year, exclusively developed for Qatar Duty Free.

“L’Oréal Travel Retail partnered with Qatar Duty Free to create the immersive brand experience to cater to all passengers in line with our spirit of beauty for all travellers. Lancôme has created this engaging and interactive experience where the traveller can experience a magical journey with multiple animations, in particular, sending personalised wishes on a digital screen.

Musleh said, “Every year, we honour our Chinese passengers with a Chinese New Year themed podium. This year, Qatar Duty Free is delighted to reveal this beautifully designed pop-up by Lancôme and we invite passengers to come to discover their fantastic products and Chinese New Year themed gifts.

“L’Oréal is an important brand partner of QDF and we are delighted to collaborate with them to create immersive experiences for our customers here at our home Hamad International Airport.”

