Following an outstanding performance by Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra (QPO) to herald Qatar-France Year of Culture 2020, Qatar Foundation (QF) will be organising and contributing to an array of activities that enable the people of Qatar, France and other countries to explore, appreciate and celebrate both their cultural similarities and differences.

Outlining QF’s contribution to the Qatar-France Year of Culture 2020, Hend al Mousawi, head of Arts, Culture and Heritage Programming at QF, said: “Qatar Foundation believes that cultural exchange is vital to learning both about others and about ourselves.

“QF is once again delighted to support the Year of Culture programme led by Qatar Museums, which has proved successful in promoting Qatar to a global audience. The range of events and activities we are organising during the Qatar-France Year of Culture 2020 aim to bring people from Qatar’s community and beyond together in an atmosphere of creativity, discovery and friendship, where experiences can be shared and cross-cultural connections made.”

During the year, QPO will also perform two concerts of French chamber music; one featuring the work of Gabriel-Urbain Fauré and Claude Debussy at Qatar National Library on January 23 and the second, titled April in Paris, featuring pieces by Debussy and Maurice Ravel at the Museum of Islamic Art on April 9.

A further concert by the orchestra at Katara Opera House on February 29 will perform Ravel’s ballet Daphnis et Chloé.

The musical theme will continue on March 5 at Katara Opera House as the Paris Cultural Magnet Extraordinaire concert – taking place in partnership with QF member Qatar Music Academy – will see musicians provide glimpses of major musical events that took place in Paris from the 1830s to the mid of the 20th Century.

From March 24, QF member Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art will host the Gulf region’s first solo exhibition of the work of Yto Barrada, a French-Moroccan multimedia visual artist, as part of the Qatar France Year of Culture 2020.

Barrada was born in Paris, and the exhibition will be launched at a special February event at the Palais de Tokyo in her home city, ahead of its official opening at Education City the following month.

Yto Barrada: My Very Educated Mother Just Served Us Nougat, the exhibition will feature photography, video, sculptures and art installations created between 2009 and 2019, and will be on display at Mathaf until August 26.

Meanwhile, the Mathaf collection of modern artworks will be showcased at the Palais de Tokyo – Europe’s largest contemporary art museum – from February 21 to May 17 through an exhibition titled Our World Is Burning, allowing visitors to explore the transformation of Middle Eastern society through the lens of art.

QF’s commitment to fostering dialogue and offering thought-leadership will also be reflected in its contribution to the Qatar-France Year of Culture 2020, with Dr Amal al-Malki, founding dean of QF member Hamad Bin Khalifa University’s College of Humanities and Social Sciences, and Dr Khalid Fakhro, director of the Precision Medicine Programme at Sidra Medicine – also a QF member – participating in a multidisciplinary debate blending culture and science on January 30.

Under the theme Being Human, the event at Msheireb Museums in Doha will feature panellists from a range of different backgrounds, including Guillian Graves, a designer and teacher at Paris-based design school ENSCI-Les Ateliers.

QPO will bring the curtain down on the cultural celebration in December with a closing concert to be led by French conductor Christophe Rousset.

