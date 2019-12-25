Qatar Foundation (QF) has launched the Education City Tram – a pioneering transport system that brings a new form of sustainable travel to Qatar, and elevates the nation’s profile as a nerve centre of innovation.

The electrically-powered tram system, which uses a groundbreaking form of battery-charging (modular on board energy storage unit) technology, is open to the public, and carries passengers around QF’s ‘Academic Loop’ – where its numerous schools and a couple of universities are located, as well as the Green Spine and the Education City Stadium.



An interior view of the Tram



Supporting Qatar’s overarching sustainability goals, the Education City Tram makes QF a more environmentally-friendly, interconnected, and accessible environment, as well as provides a travel option that aims to reduce vehicle use and emissions within and around QF.

It gives users new opportunities for social interaction, while educating them about the importance of sustainable transport, and the health benefits that result from using alternative modes of travel to the car.

With a total 24 stations, it enables car-less, park-and-ride connections between QF’s schools, universities, centres, and facilities.

Led by QF’s Capital Projects Directorate, the Education City Tram has been specifically designed and customised for its surroundings. The 19 state-of-the-art Avenio trams have an onboard energy-storing system that removes the need for overhead power cables, and can travel from one stop to the next without a need for charging. Each air-conditioned tram has 64 seats, including dedicated seats for people with disabilities.

Ghanim Hassan al-Ibrahim, chief operations officer, QF, said: “The launch of the Education City Tram marks a true milestone not only in the continuing evolution of Qatar Foundation’s built environment, but in the advancement of sustainable transport in Qatar.

“The characteristics, qualities, and purpose of the Education City Tram make it a kind of transport network that demonstrates Qatar’s commitment to harnessing technology for social and environmental benefit. Innovative, educational, and designed to foster social engagement, inclusivity and accessibility, healthy lifestyles, and sustainable practices and habits, it embodies many of the core elements and values of Qatar Foundation’s mission, and our organisation’s role as a leader and driver in the sphere of sustainability.

“While encouraging even more people throughout our community to explore Education City and all it has to offer, and making the environment of QF and the surrounding area cleaner and greener through incentivising lower car-use, the Education City Tram is designed to empower users to realize how we can all play our part in building a sustainable future through the lifestyle choices we make – including the way we travel.”

Stations at QF’s three multi-storey car parks will allow the community to park their cars on arrival and use the Tram to get to their final destination. There are interchange tram stops / stations that connects to the Doha Metro, and this vital link will play a key role at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, carrying thousands of football fans to matches at the Education City Stadium.

Once fully opened, the network’s 11.5km route will provide a seamless rail link within and between Education City’s North and South campuses – including via a tunnel under Al Luqta Street.