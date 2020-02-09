Through its innovative saving account, Misk, Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) has awarded more than 100 winners with cash prizes in its third edition so far.

The Misk account is part of the bank’s ongoing efforts to promote positive financial habits and encourage individuals to save money, QIB said in a statement.

All the draws are held in the presence of official representatives from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and QIB representatives. The names of the winners from the most recent draw are published on QIB’s website.

Misk has witnessed two previous successful editions, awarding a total of 516 loyal QIB customers, where two winners walked home with QR1mn.

Due to the increasing popularity of the account, in this year’s edition, QIB has doubled the number of weekly winners to reach in total 545 and will award QR7.4mn in total, the statement points out. Each week, 10 lucky winners are entitled to QR10,000 each and two monthly winners are eligible for QR50,000 each, while the grand prize draw for the QR1mn will take place in November.

Prospective customers willing to apply for the Misk savings account can do so from anywhere at any time by using the award-winning QIB mobile app. Upon opening the account, customers will receive a free debit card, free e-statement, and can request a free first-year credit card backed by the accounts balance.

Additionally, customers are granted access to QIB’s recently upgraded Internet banking portal and mobile app, which have been globally awarded for their innovative features and convenience in managing day-to-day

banking needs.

All Qatari citizens and residents are eligible to open an innovative Misk savings account for themselves or their minor children. A minimum of QR2,000 is required to open the account, with customers having to maintain a minimum monthly balance of QR10,000 to be eligible for the weekly draws.

To qualify for the grand prize draw, the customer must open the account three months prior to the draw and maintain a minimum of QR10,000 for each of those months. Every additional QR10,000 earns the customer one more chance in the draw.

Source:gulf-times.com