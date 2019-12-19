QIB celebrated Qatar National Day by hosting an internal event on Tuesday. To mark the occasion, QIB invited all employees to come together and celebrate at QIB’s headquarters in Grand Hamad Street.

The event was attended by the executive management of the bank. In the run up to this year’s QND event, QIB held a bank-wide photography contest to celebrate the occasion. Employees were encouraged to explore the country and take a photo of one of Qatar’s national monuments. The winners were announced and rewarded during the event.

QIB chairman Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber al-Thani said, “Qatar National Day is a special occasion for us all and therefore we are proud to see QIB employees take part in celebrations. We are committed to Qatar and have built our strategy to best complement Qatar National Vision 2030 and the government’s commitments, as this an integral part of our mission as the nation’s leading Islamic Bank.”

He added, “As we celebrate Qatar National Day, on behalf of QIB, I would like to extend our heartfelt congratulations and well wishes to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, His Highness the Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani and His Highness the Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad al-Thani. We wish Qatar continued success and progress in the future.”

