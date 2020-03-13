Qatar Insurance Group has honored Senior Deputy Group President & CEO Ali al-Fadala for his significant contribution during a farewell ceremony organized at the QIC Headquarters in West Bay.

Group president Khalifa Abdulla Turki al-Subaie, Group CEO Salem al-Mannai, and other senior officials of the group attended the felicitation ceremony.

Al-Fadala joined Qatar Insurance Company in 1986 and held many key positions within the QIC Group and its entities. In 2010, al-Fadala was appointed CEO of Daman Islamic Insurance Company (Beema), which is a subsidiary of Qatar Insurance Group.

In 2013, al-Fadala was appointed as Senior Deputy Group President & CEO of the QIC Group. He was also elected as a member of the board of directors of Beema.

During the ceremony, al-Subaie honored al-Fadala with a token of appreciation, saying, “During the past 33 years of his service at QIC, Ali has played a very prominent role. His contribution is reflected in the achievements, which QIC Group has achieved under his guidance.

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude for his visionary foresight, continued guidance, and effective role in transforming the company to where it has reached today. I wish him success in his future endeavors and hope that his sincere dedication and contribution will continue to inspire many in the future.”