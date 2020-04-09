The Qatar International Court and Dispute Resolution Centre (QICDRC) routinely employs state-of-the-art technology to ensure efficient and cost-effective access to justice

The Qatar International Court and Dispute Resolution Centre (QICDRC) has held its first fully remote hearing on April 7 and 8, with judges, court staff and lawyers all appearing from different locations across four different countries.

The hearing, which was live-streamed to allow members of the public to observe proceedings, ensured that the access to justice is maintained during the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The QICDRC routinely employs state-of-the-art technology to ensure efficient and cost-effective access to justice. Since its launch in 2018, the eCourt system has offered users a paperless e-case management solution that covers the full court process lifecycle – from case filing to issuance of a judgment.

“As we continue to navigate the unique challenges and preventive measures posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the QICDRC remains steadfast in its commitment to serve as a platform for timely and important legal decisions,” said Faisal al-Sahouti, CEO of the Qatar International Court.

He said the QICDRC is well-equipped to face the current challenges and adapt its digital systems, where necessary, to ensure a full online-based format for its users.

“Our first fully remote hearing has been a great success, and we will continue to rely on the eCourt system to keep important channels of communication open and deliver seamless legal and judicial services right to our users’ homes,” according to al-Sahouti.

eCourt can be accessed from any portable electronic device to retrieve case files, attend virtual court hearings, and send or receive communications from anywhere in the world.

Available in both English and Arabic, eCourt is integrated with the Qatar International Court’s virtual hearing capabilities.