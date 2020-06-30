Within the framework of its integrated corporate solutions, QIIB launched a ‘salary card’ that allows companies to pay workers’ salaries in an easy and convenient manner, in compliance with the requirements of the Wages Protection System (WPS).

As a first in Qatar, this salary card can be issued to workers prior to their arrival to Doha, upon the issue of their visa number.



Omar Abdulaziz al-Meer, QIIB head (Business Development)

QIIB’s salary cards allow companies to pay the salaries of employees who earn up to QR5,000 a month, after directly depositing the salaries into the employee’s salary card, without the need to open an account for the worker concerned.

In addition to the card’s safety features, ease of use and issuance, there will be no minimum balance required for the salary card that can also be used at any ATM and point of sale within Qatar.

In order to issue the salary cards to its workers, companies shall be registered in the Wages Protection System and have an account with QIIB.

On the occasion, Omar Abdulaziz al-Meer, QIIB head (Business Development) said, “This card provides an ideal solution for companies with regard to workers’ salaries, as well as a flexible and smooth transfer of salaries from the company to the worker without any delay whatsoever. Through this card, the bank can also facilitate the worker’s access to banking services without the need to visit the bank or open an account.

“QIIB encourages its corporate clients to use the salary card in order to pay the salaries of their eligible workers, and have their needs and requirements met by a cooperative and resourceful staff, as per the standards set by the Wages Protection System,” al-Meer added.

QIIB continuously strives to enhance its personal and corporate banking solutions, and has made great strides in this respect, whether in terms of diversity or meeting customer requirements and keeping abreast with the latest banking solutions, products and technologies.