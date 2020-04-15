QNB Group, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, became the first foreign bank to obtain a license in Sudan from a global payments leader, Visa, allowing QNB to provide Visa payment solutions in the country.

QNBs customers in Sudan will soon be able to get access to fast, secure, and innovative digital payment products that are accepted both domestically and globally, including e-commerce transactions.

General Manager of QNB Group Retail Heba Al Tamimi said that “we are pleased to be working with the Sudanese regulators and Visa to launch a series of payment products and services that will allow our Sudanese customers to have access to the award-winning QNB payment products and solutions. We are committed to investing and growing the payments landscape in Sudan, which will contribute to the economic growth of the country.”

Visas General Manager for North Africa Ahmed Gaber said that “this is an important milestone in the regional partnership we already enjoy with QNB, and we are delighted to partner with them to help drive financial inclusion and economic growth in Sudan. We will work with QNB to enable their digital expansion and diversify their product offering in Sudan, and introduce Visas world-class payment technology in the country, which will create entirely new ways to pay and be paid, bringing the benefits of security, convenience, and global acceptance to Sudanese consumers and local merchants.”

Strategically located in major cities in Sudan, the Banks branches provide personal, corporate and Islamic banking services.

QNB Group’s presence through its subsidiaries and associate companies extends to more than 31 countries across three continents, providing a comprehensive range of advanced products and services. It has more than 29,000 employees operating through 1,100 locations, with an ATM network of over 4,200 machines.