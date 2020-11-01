QNB has launched a ‘0% interest rate’ credit card for new credit card customers, which the leading bank said is “another market first”.

New QNB credit card customers will be able to enjoy interest-free rates applied to their outstanding balance for up to 12 months on all their purchases.

Customers can purchase any items globally, both online and in-store with minimum monthly repayment option without the need to pay interest on their purchases. This feature allows customers greater financial flexibility in addition to earning reward points for the purchases made, the bank has said in a statement.

“This unique feature will be greatly beneficial to new credit card customers. QNB Cards and Retail Payment products are keen to set new benchmarks in the payments industry through innovation, safety and security,” the statement notes.

This offer reflects QNB’s “ongoing commitment to providing its customers with the ultimate banking experience with exclusive benefits that allow them a great opportunity to enjoy a world of exclusive rewards, travel and the most exceptional shopping experiences,” it adds.

QNB Group, which is the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, has a presence (through its subsidiaries and associate companies) in more than 31 countries across three continents, providing a comprehensive range of advanced products and services.

It has more than 29,000 employees operating through 1,100 locations, with an ATM network exceeding 4,300 machines.