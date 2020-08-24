QNB, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, launched WhatsApp service through QNB banking services to enhance the banking experience of its customers by offering a wide range of innovative products and services. The launch of this new service comes as part of the group’s efforts to diversify the service channels it provides to its customers in Qatar and provide them with general information about Its latest products and services, in addition to the feature of direct chat with a customer service employee for direct support, and customers can start using the WhatsApp service easily by downloading the WhatsApp application on their smart devices through the application store and Android devices on Google Play. Customers should save their QNB WhatsApp number +9744407777 in their contact list, and this new service will be added to the wide range of banking services that QNB provides to its customers, including money transfers to all countries, scheduling of recurring transfers and bill payment, in addition to innovative and secure solutions for services. Online banking and mobile banking services, and the QNB Group is presently present in more than 31 countries and three continents around the world, providing the latest banking services to its customers, and the group employs more than 29,000 employees in more than 1000 branches and representative offices, in addition to a wide network There are 4,200 ATMs.000 employees in more than 1,000 branches and representative offices, in addition to an extensive ATM network of more than 4,200 machines.000 employees in more than 1,000 branches and representative offices, in addition to an extensive ATM network of more than 4,200 machines.