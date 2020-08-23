QNA/Doha

HE the Minister of State and President of Qatar National Library (QNL), Dr Hamad bin Abdulaziz al-Kuwari, appreciated the library’s joining the Global Sustainability Coalition for Open Science Services (SCOSS) as it confirms the principle of leadership that is in Qatar and that the library is taking firm steps toward fulfilling its mission and achieving its vision with confidence.

“Qatar National Library has the capability to achieve the principle of leadership that is confirmed in our country every day. By serving the community, as well as scientific institutions, researchers and scholars around the world, the library is taking firm steps toward fulfilling its mission and achieving its vision with confidence at the national, regional and international levels. We have a role to play at the global level toward achieving sustainable development goals in the Gulf, the Arab region and the Middle East,” he said.

“The library pursues these roles through its international conferences, whether in the traditional or virtual format. Covid-19 pandemic impeded our traditional work, yet we expanded our demographic and geographical circle by holding virtual conferences and forums with international participation, and we continue to provide support to researchers, scientists and creative thinkers,” he added.

HE Dr al-Kuwari went on saying: “Joining the Global Sustainability Coalition for Open Science Services (SCOSS) and having a representative of the Middle East on the board of the SCOSS reflect the position the library has reached. This will represent a new incentive for our endeavours to enhance the Library’s position globally and expand its services for knowledge, science and development”.

He pointed out that the treasures contained in the library, its content, its modernity, its advanced digitisation technology and its human potential will allow us to fulfil our mission to the fullest. “We promise our patrons that we will hold virtual discussion groups covering all topics related to national libraries and their co-operation to serve sustainable development and knowledge,” he stressed.

