Qatar Petroleum has hosted a farewell in honour of Issa Shahin al-Ghanim. Al-Ghanim joined Qatar Petroleum’s Corporate Planning Department in 1990. In 1993, he became the director of the department, after which he was appointed as director of Strategic Planning and Policy in 2009. He also represented the State of Qatar in the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) from 2000 until 2018. HE the Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad bin Sherida al-Kaabi, also the President and CEO of Qatar Petroleum, attended the farewell along with executive vice presidents and senior executives. The minister voiced appreciation of al-Ghanim’s valuable contributions during three decades of service at Qatar Petroleum.

Source:gulf-times.com