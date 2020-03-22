QPAY International, a member of the NEXXO Network, the leading financial technology (Fintech) company in Qatar servicing over 15,000 Qatari Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and more than 250,000 low wage workers; is taking immediate action and slashing its Point Of Sale (POS) prices by 50% to help Qatari SMEs accept electronic payments instead of contaminated cash; as cash can cause the spread of Corona Virus. QPAY’s action is an instantaneous response to the recent directives by his Excellency Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani our beloved Emir of Qatar.

“QPAY strongly supports the Qatari SME sector and shall take all necessary action to service the community and contribute to helping stop the spread of the Coronavirus. As are the result, effective immediately, until further notice; we shall offer a 50% discount on QPAY POS devices in order to help Qatari SMEs accept electronic payments and restrict the spread of the CoVid-19 virus…” said Mr. Nebil Ben Aissa, Founder of QPAY.

About QPAY: QPAY, a member of the NEXXO Network, is the leading financial technology (Fintech) company in Qatar servicing over 15,000 Qatari Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and more than 250,000 low wage workers. QPAY delivers financial products and services to under-serviced small business owners and operators to help them drive profit and growth and build a better life for their families, their employees, and the surrounding.