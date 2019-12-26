Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS), KidZania Doha, and Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) organised a tour for children with special needs, together with their parents and healthcare providers, from Al-Maha Centre to KidZania Doha to mark Qatar National Day 2019.

The tour was closely co-ordinated by QRCS and KidZania Doha as part of their partnership, which benefits the new

generation.

Knowing that children with special needs require utmost care, QRCS said that all arrangements have been taken carefully to make it an exceptional experience for them.

In a statement, Huda Abdul-Latif Hamdan, projects expert at QRCS volunteering and local development division, said, “We are so happy for amusing 12 children born with health issues, as well as 30 parents, doctors, and nurses. It is great to put a smile on the face of a child who is unable to play with peers.”

Hamdan lauded the remarkable co-operation with KidZania Doha, which reflected their firm belief in corporate social responsibility (CSR) and dedication to the present and future of children.

She stressed the strategic partnership between QRCS and HMC, which took multiple forms to enhance community service and public health.

The visit came under the QRCS school programme, held in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education in all public and private schools in Qatar.

The programme seeks to educate school students, teachers, and administrative staff on basic first aid skills for self and others, safe evacuation in case of an earthquake, and the values of social peace and integration.

