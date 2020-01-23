A delegation of Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is supervising the handover and distribution of the Qatari medical aid of 70 tonnes, intended to support the health sector in Sudan.

It has also held several meetings with various partners.

Abdullah Hassan al-Mehshadi, general director of the Relief and International Development Division and head of the delegation, visited Sudan’s Federal Ministry of Health. He held meetings with Dr Sarah Abdul-Azeem, undersecretary, and Dr Afaf Shaker, director of Medical Supplies.

They discussed the co-ordination of delivery and distribution of the medical aid to public hospitals, health centres and dispensaries, QRCS said in a statement.

Dr Abdul-Azeem welcomed the medical aid, promising to give every form of support to ensure safe delivery to hospitals and better services for the public. Delivery is going on and distribution will commence within a few days, according to QRCS.

She introduced al-Mehshadi to the new donation reception system, based on needs analysis in close co-ordination with humanitarian providers in Sudan, including QRCS’s representation mission. This would enable effective collaboration in the provision and upgrade of medical services.

QRCS’s delegation headed for Omdurman Teaching Hospital, one of Khartoum’s major hospitals, where he was given an overview of the handover mechanism as a model of how the medical aid would be distributed to the hospitals.

Earlier, al-Mehshadi met Osman Gafar Abdullah, secretary-general of the Sudanese Red Crescent Society (SRCS) to explore further bilateral co-operation. Abdullah commended QRCS’s contributions in Sudan, pledging to continue to work with the latter’s mission.

The delegation visited Abdul-Rahman bin Ali al-Kubaisi, Qatar’s ambassador to Sudan. The meeting was attended by Talal bin Farhan al-Anzi, minister plenipotentiary at the embassy of Qatar.

A presentation was given on the project, which involved medical aid donation from Sidra Medicine, transported to Sudan via QRCS and the Qatar Amiri Air Force, under an initiative by the Sudanese Doctors Association in Qatar and QRCS volunteers.

The ambassador praised QRCS’s humanitarian interventions in Sudan. He promised to facilitate the work of the mission and thanked the delegation for their efforts.

In the presence of SRCS staff and volunteers, QRCS’s delegation took a tour of the Al-Manara Water Plant in Omdurman to see the phases of water purification.

