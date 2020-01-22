The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) has kick-started the second edition of its financial education competition (FEC) for the universities, as part of its commitment to improve financial and investment awareness among future generations.

Students are required to present the results of their research before an independent jury consisting of a distinguished group of judges with great experience in the financial and economic field. The Qatar Financial Center (QFC) has agreed to be the exclusive partner of the 2020 competition, whose registration has closed and the final ceremony to be held on March 17.

Eight students’ teams from seven universities/colleges would carry out a research on a certain theme and to provide the required analysis and recommendations. The theme for 2020 is “The Importance of Financial Analysis in Stocks Valuation”.

Among the participating universities/colleges are College of Business and Economics (Male) – Qatar University; Georgetown University Qatar; College of Islamic Studies – Hamad Bin Khalifa University; Stenden Qatar University; Community College Qatar; AFG College with the University of Aberdeen; Carnegie Mellon University – Qatar; and College of Business and Economics (Female) – Qatar University.

Aamal Company has been chosen as the case study for this year’s analysis due to its well-informative website, providing comprehensive information, in particular the investor relations section, which offers sufficient information that investors and financial analysts require.

Sarah al-Dorani, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, QFC said its initiatives towards financial literacy and youth empowerment reflect the commitment to investing in Qatar’s youth and promoting the UN Sustainable Development Goals of Quality Education. “The QSE Financial Education Competition is aligned with that commitment,” he added.

QNB is the diamond sponsor, while Doha Bank is the sponsor of the venue, and the Group Securities Company is a gold sponsor for the second edition of competition.

Source:gulf-times.com