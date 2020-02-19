Qatar University (QU) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Qatar Aeronautical College, aiming to enhance co-operation between the two sides in the academic, training, technical and other fields of common interest.

QU President Dr Hassan al-Derham and HE the Director General of Qatar Aeronautical College Sheikh Jabor bin Hamad al-Thani signed the MoU, which focuses on upgrading the technical level and efficiency of students and teachers, in addition to opening up new horizons for joint research and studies.

The MoU included emphasising support and strengthening co-operation between the two sides and establishing co-operation in various fields related to the scientific, administrative, technical and research fields through exchanging experiences and information, including publications, statistics, and data, organising studies, conferences, meetings, and training, in addition to co-operation in the field of research and studies and other common areas.

In a statement on the occasion, QU president stressed the MoU’s importance in supporting and enhancing work with the Qatar Aeronautical College and establishing co-operation in various fields of interest to both sides, to build promising generations that can meet the requirements of their community and meet their needs.

HE Sheikh Jabor bin Hamad al-Thani said that Qatar Aeronautical College is striving to achieve excellence and obtain recognition and accreditation from domestic and international institutions, adding that the College’s training programmes are accredited by the International Civil Aviation Organisation.

He pointed out that the College is working to receive the accreditation of the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) for the pilot training department, adding that the College has previously obtained accreditation for the aircraft engineering and maintenance department from EASA. – QNA

Source:gulf-times.com