As a precautionary and preventive measure against the novel coronavirus (Covid-19), Qatar University (QU), in co-operation with the Ministry of Municipality and Environment (MME) represented by the Municipality of Doha (Department of Gardens), organised a campaign to sanitise and disinfect the campus buildings and facilities.

Sanitisation, spraying and disinfection work included the internal streets of the campus, administrative buildings, various colleges and research centres, as well as the library and all car parks, during the campaign from April 5-8.

Mai Fetais, director, Department of Facilities and General Services, QU, said, “The sterilisation and disinfection campaign carried out by the university in co-operation with the MME is in line with the measures taken by Qatar to confront the novel coronavirus and its repercussions, and based on the keenness of both parties to maintain the safety and health of society.

“We in the administration of Public Facilities and Services have been keen since the outbreak of this epidemic to implement all precautionary measures and to adapt precautions, in the interest of the safety of the university community, in addition to our endeavour to secure preventive health for our students and the teaching and administrative staff before the decision to resume work and study at the university starts again.

“Qatar University works in accordance with the precautionary measures followed by Qatar to prevent the spread of Covid-19”.