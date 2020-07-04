Qatar University (QU) has welcomed 50% employees in a clean and sanitised environment in line with the implementation of the decisions issued by the administration and pursuant to the directives issued by the Supreme Committee for Crisis Management.

To commence the second phase of the plan to gradually lift the restrictions imposed to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19), the percentage of employees in the workplace will be increased to 50% of the total number.

The rest of the employees should carry out the tasks assigned to them remotely.

Employees who suffer from chronic diseases, pregnant women, and the elderly over the age of 60 years will continue to work remotely.

As a precaution and preventive measure against the Covid-19 pandemic, QU, in co-operation with the Ministry of Municipality and Environment, represented by the Municipality of Doha (Department of Gardens), had sanitised and disinfected all buildings and facilities in April.

The sanitisation, spraying and disinfection work included the internal streets of the campus, administrative buildings, various colleges and research centres, as well as the library and all car parks.

Commenting on this, engineer Mai Fetais, director of Facilities and General Services at Department of Facilities and General Services, QU, said: “The department is sterilising buildings frequently and periodically to maintain utmost safety. We are implementing several precautionary measures. Security personnel will check employees’ temperatures upon entry. Employees with temperatures of 38C and above will not be permitted to enter. Everyone should wear mask, gloves and practice social distancing. Activation of the Ehteraz mobile application is also a must before entering the campus as security personnel will check employees’ health status.”

“Meetings will be held remotely via audio or visual platforms. If it is not possible to hold a meeting remotely, in-person meetings must not include more than five people, while taking the necessary precautions prescribed by the Ministry of Public Health. We are taking the necessary steps to clean offices after official working hours and disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as desks, door handles, telephones and keyboards,” she added.