The Legal and Space Studies Center of the Ministry of Justice launched yesterday morning the work of the provisions regulating the work of experts in Qatari law, which lasts for a week remotely via visual communication technology, as part of preparing a new batch of experts to obtain a license to practice expert work before the relevant authorities in the country.

The course aims to qualify the participants and enhance their experiences by informing them of the information and skills necessary to implement the provisions regulating the work of experts contained in Law No. 16 of 2017 organizing expert work, Law No. 13 of 1990 promulgating the Civil and Commercial Procedure Law, and the Judicial Authority Law No. 10 of 2003. And the Criminal Procedure Law No. 23 of 2004.

The course also aims to familiarize participants with the rules for practicing the profession of experts by reviewing the organizational structure of experts ’management, stating its terms of reference and the obligations entrusted to it, reviewing the provisions related to the conditions and controls for registration in the experts’ roster, stating the legal obligations related to the exercise of the profession of experts (roster experts and management experts), and briefing the rules Concerning the complaint against the expert and his disciplinary accountability, as well as the legal rules related to the implementation of expert work, the legal rules regulating the delegation of experts in criminal matters from the Public Prosecution, and the rules for discussing the expert’s report and objecting to it.

The course deals with a number of important topics, including the provisions regulating the registration of experts, the controls for practicing expert work, the rules for performing and implementing expert work in the law of pleadings and criminal procedures, in addition to the theoretical lectures and workshops that will be presented during the session, the participants will start practical applications that include models for submitting registration applications Practical models for the judgments and decisions of delegating experts, forms for writing expert reports (final and supplementary) and ways to appeal them, along with forms for the minutes of discussion of the parties to the case.

On this occasion, Mr. Ali Muhammad Al-Yafei, Director of the Experts Department, stressed the importance of this session to provide experts accepted by the Ministry of Justice with the knowledge and skills necessary to perform the trust that they carry out as a help to the judiciary. – Minister of Justice and Acting Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, is working on preparing and qualifying fully qualified national cadres and expertise, and working to attract those with rare and distinguished expertise to enhance the efficiency of expertise work before the judicial authorities and provide the necessary technical expertise in various fields and disciplines, in a way that achieves the objectives that the Ministry seeks Justice is to achieve it by providing distinguished expertise that keeps pace with the comprehensive renaissance witnessed by the country in all fields and in a way that contributes to the consolidation of justice.

Al-Yafei added that the experts will take the oath upon completion of the training course and before undertaking the work of expertise, as a commitment by the administration to implement the provisions of the law in this regard.