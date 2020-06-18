* Besides Qatari nationals and their travelling companions, those with Permanent Resident Card or other exceptionally approved visa holders are also permitted to arrive into Qatar until July 31: Discover Qatar



This is applicable with immediate effect, according to Circular No. 12 of 2020 addressed to airlines and travel agents.

“As per the new entry regulations of the State of Qatar, no passengers irrespective of nationality can depart from Doha without holding a confirmed hotel booking for their return, for a period of 14 days, which will be prepaid against a non-refundable voucher obtained from the hotel through the Discover Qatar website,” the circular issued by Mohamed Faleh al-Hajri, director of Air Transport at the CAA, states.

In case travel dates into Doha are amended, hotel reservations can be changed depending on availability, it adds.

Those who are “currently outside Qatar, must also hold a confirmed hotel booking in one of the quarantine hotels at the time of checking in for their flights to Doha”, the circular says, noting that all airlines are requested to adhere to these instructions until further notification.

For further details, FAQs and hotel bookings, one has to refer to the

The CAA circular also includes a list of hotels designated for quarantine purposes. The hotels are Dusit Doha, The Westin Doha Hotel & Spa, TIME Rako Hotel, The Town Hotel, Ezdan Hotel Doha – Tower 2, Marriott Marquis City Center Doha Hotel, AlRayyan Hotel Doha, Curio Collection by Hilton, City Centre Rotana Doha, Kingsgate Hotel Doha, Millennium Central Doha, Millennium Plaza Doha, Wyndham Grand Regency Doha, DusitD2 Salwa Doha, Ezdan Hotel Doha – Tower 1, Grand Regal Hotel, Holiday Villa Hotel & Residence, K108 Hotel, La Villa Hotel and Safir Hotel.