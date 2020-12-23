“Discover Qatar” and “Qatar Holidays”, affiliated to the Qatar Airways Group, announced the extension of quarantine packages for all those coming from abroad, including citizens, residents and visa holders, until February 15, 2021 instead of December 31.

According to the “Discover Qatar” website, “Discover Qatar” and “Qatar Holidays” advised all travelers wishing to return to Qatar not to make any reservations for quarantine packages without fulfilling the announced conditions, the most prominent of which is obtaining approval to travel to Qatar for residents. And knowing the type of quarantine that the traveler will be required to complete.