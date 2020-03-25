The Qatar Met department has said there is a chance of scattered rain in the coming days, reaching its peak on Saturday and Sunday, accompanied by strong winds.

The cloud cover is expected to increase gradually over the country from this evening, continuing tomorrow and on Friday, and there is a chance of scattered rain that will be mostly light in intensity, the weather office said in a report yesterday.

A state of atmospheric instability is expected to affect the country on Saturday and Sunday due to the extension of a low-pressure system over the region.

The weather will become partly cloudy to cloudy and the conditions will be favorable for the rain of variable intensity, becoming thundery at times and accompanied by strong winds and hail in some areas, the report states.

The prevailing winds during this period will be southeasterly to easterly, fresh to strong in intensity and ranging in speed from 12-22 knots, gusting to 30 knots at times — especially during thunderstorms. This, in turn, will cause blowing dust in open areas and a gradual rise in temperature.

Marine warnings will be in effect from Friday night as the wave height is expected to exceed 10ft during thunderstorms.

The Qatar Met department has urged everyone to be cautious, avoid marine activities and follow the latest updates through its official social media accounts as this period is known usually for quick weather changes.