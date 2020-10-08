The Joint Committee for rain emergencies at the Ministry of Municipality and Environment (MME) has held a meeting, headed by engineer Ahmed Mohamed al-Sada, assistant undersecretary for Services Affairs. The necessary preparations, equipment and machinery to drain rainwater if required, were discussed. In attendance were directors of services departments at the different municipalities, directors of General Cleanness, Mechanical Equipment, Customer Service, and the unified call centre, and representatives from Public Works Authority (Ashghal), Ministry of Interior, Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), Qatar Armed Forces, and Qatar Petroleum. The distribution of water pumps to remove rainwater from across the country, maintenance of water tankers, rain drainage channels, works of contractors on related issues, the mechanism of receiving reports in the operation room where calls shall be received through the unified call centre (184) round-the-clock, in addition to Ashghal’s call centre (188) were also discussed.