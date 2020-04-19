Rain, strong winds forecast for today

Thundery rain is expected in some places today along with strong winds, the Qatar Met department has said.

Thundershowers have also been forecast in offshore areas today along with windy conditions and high seas at first, according to the weather report.

The wind speed may go up to 30 knots both inshore and offshore during thundershowers, with the sea level rising to 9ft.

The detailed forecast says partly cloudy conditions are expected today and there is a chance of scattered rain, which may become thundery in some places. Slight dust is also likely at times.

Offshore, cloudy conditions are likely and there is also a possibility of scattered rain at first, which may become thundery.

The temperature in Doha is expected to range from 22C to 29C today.