Record for Trump – 56 percent believe they are better off now than they were four years ago

During Ronald Reagan’s 1980 presidential election campaign, he asked Americans if they were better off now than they were four years ago. Since then, that issue has been standard for those presidents seeking to be re-elected. A Gallup poll now shows that Trump is breaking records among voters on that very issue.

In a recent survey , 56 percent of registered voters said they are better off now than they were four years ago. That is the highest figure ever for a sitting president.

The highest figure before that was 47 percent, in 2004.

Trump tweeted about the record:

The Gallup Poll has just come out with the incredible finding that 56% of you say that you are better off today, during a pandemic, than you were four years ago (OBiden). Highest number on record! Pretty amazing! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2020

In comparison, the cherished president Barack Obama received only 45 percent in comparison in his re-election campaign in 2012.

The US election will be held on November 3.