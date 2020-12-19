The State of Qatar won the World Digital Innovation Summit 2020 in the category of Empowerment and Inclusiveness, through the Qatari start-up “Bonocle” platform, which is the first entertainment platform that works in Braille for the blind.

The platform provides the blind with new ways to help them in work and education, and it also provides them with electronic entertainment games.

Bonocle’s pioneering journey began in Qatar Science and Technology Park, which has been a fundamental part of the company’s success since its inception, with the main aim of integrating the blind in schools, universities and workplaces, and enabling them to access electronic content by using the Bonocle platform.

Bonocle was selected and nominated among 40 winners, 5 for each of the eight award categories, announced by the award office out of a total of 380 nominations from more than 100 countries participating in the award.

With this victory, Qatar is the only Gulf country that won an award in the categories of the competition for this year, in addition to being, along with Lebanon, the only two countries from all Arab countries that won one of the award categories.

On this occasion, Mrs. Reem Mohammed Al-Mansoori, Assistant Undersecretary for Digital Society Development at the Ministry of Transportation and Communications said, “We are proud that the State of Qatar won the World Summit 2020 award in the category of empowerment and inclusiveness, which reflects the state of Qatar’s progress in the field of innovation and entrepreneurship and its interest in empowering and integrating people Special needs through technology, and we are happy that this announcement coincides with the celebrations of the National Day of the State of Qatar. “