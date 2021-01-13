Qatar Airways said on its Twitter account today, Tuesday, that passengers on its flights will enjoy the ability to change travel reservations for an unlimited number of times for travel by December 31, 2021, in addition to a refund of tickets without additional fees for all tickets issued before April 30, 2021.

It introduces new improvements to the reservation policy, which is designed to provide more flexible travel options that enable travelers to enjoy a comfortable and relaxed travel experience.

Qatar Airways offers travelers the option to exchange tickets for a travel voucher with an additional 10% value when booking through the website. The process of redeeming travel vouchers is fast and easy, as travelers can apply online and receive a travel voucher within 48 hours.

Passengers traveling with Qatar Airways in 2021 will be able to travel with the highest levels of safety during their journey. It includes safety measures on board Qatar Airways’ aircraft; Providing personal protection equipment for the cabin crew members, a bag of personal protection supplies and face shield for passengers on all classes.