Hosni Mubarak, Egypt’s leader for about 30 years, has passed away at the age of 91.

State television on Tuesday said Mubarak, who was overthrown following a popular uprising in 2011, died at a Cairo hospital where he had undergone an unspecified surgery.

A spokesperson for the Egyptian military said the army mourned the loss of Mubarak, a former air force officer, saying he was “one of its sons and a war leader”.

Egypt’s presidency announced three days of nationwide public mourning, starting Wednesday.

Here is how regional leaders reacted to news of Mubarak’s passing:

Israel

In a statement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu mourned the death of Mubarak, whom he called a “personal friend”.

“Mubarak, my personal friend, was a leader who led his people to peace and security, to peace with Israel,” Netanyahu said.

“I met with [Mubarak] many times. I was impressed by his commitment; we will continue to follow this common path.”

Palestine

Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas hailed Mubarak as a supporter of the Palestinian cause.

A statement from Abbas’s office said he mourned the death “with great sorrow” and hailed the “late president’s positions in support of the Palestinian cause and the Palestinian people in achieving their freedom and independence”.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi King Salman expressed his condolences to President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi over the passing of Mubarak, according to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

“We have been informed of the death of former Egyptian President Mohammed Hosni Mubarak. We send to Your Excellency, the family of the deceased, and your people, deepest condolences and since sympathies.”

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also expressed his “heartfelt condolences” in a cable sent to President el-Sisi, the SPA said.

United Arab Emirates

Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a cable expressing “heartfelt condolences and solace on the death of Hosni Mubarak”.

Anwar Gargash, the minister of state for foreign affairs of the United Arab Emirates, hailed him as “a statesman … who espoused nationalistic and historical positions”.

“President Hosni Mubarak, may God have mercy on him, was distinguished by wisdom and courage. And is role in the battle to liberate Kuwait and many crises affecting the Arab world will be remembered by history,” Gargash said in a tweet.