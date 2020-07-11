The meteorological department expected that the weather tonight and until six o’clock in the morning tomorrow, Sunday, will be relatively hot and humid, accompanied by a slight fog on some areas at night on the coast, while accompanied by some clouds at sea.

And the winds on the coast are southeasterly to northeasterly at a speed ranging from 3 to 12 knots .. In the sea the winds are southeasterly to northeasterly at a speed between 3 and 12 knots, with gusts of up to 15 knots at times.

Horizontal visibility ranges from 4 to 8 km, less to 3 km or less in some areas later.

And the height of the waves on the coast ranges between one foot and two .. And at sea between one and three feet, it rises to 4 feet sometimes.

The lowest expected temperature in Doha / 33 / degrees Celsius.

The tidal dates are as follows:

Doha: Highest tide at 8:36 minutes in the evening … and the lowest islands at 5:30 in the morning.

Al-Wakra: Highest tide at nine and 43 minutes in the evening … and the lowest islands at six and 16 minutes in the morning.

Mesaieed: the highest tide at 10:30 pm.

Al-Khor: The highest tide is at 7:48 minutes in the evening … and the lowest islands at 4:17 am.

Al-Ruwais: The highest tide is at nine and 8 minutes in the evening … and the lowest islands at three and 57 minutes at dawn.

Dukhan: The highest tide is in the second 49 minutes at night … and the lowest islands at 8:00 in the evening 50 minutes.

Tomorrow the sun rises around God Almighty at four and 51 minutes.