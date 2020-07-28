The meteorological department expected that the weather tonight and until six o’clock in the morning tomorrow, Tuesday, will be relatively humid at night with some clouds at times on the coast .. In the sea the weather will be partly cloudy at times accompanied by dust stuck with separate clouds.

The winds on the coast are mostly Northeast to Southeasterly at a speed ranging from 4 to 14 knots .. In the sea most winds are Southeasterly to Southwesterly at a speed ranging from 3 to 12 knots, sometimes up to 15 knots.

Horizontal visibility ranges from 4 to 8 km.

The height of the waves on the coast ranges between one foot and two .. In the sea, between one foot and 3 feet, it rises to 4 feet sometimes … and the lowest temperature expected in Doha is 34 degrees Celsius.