The meteorological department expected that the weather tonight and until six o’clock in the morning tomorrow, Saturday, will be relatively wet in some areas on the coast, with some clouds sometimes, and a slight fog at sea.

And the winds on the coast are mostly northeastern to southeasterly at a speed ranging between 5 and 10 knots .. In the sea the winds are variable direction, and most of them are southeasterly at a speed ranging from 3 knots to 12 knots.

Horizontal visibility ranges from 4 to 8 km.

The height of the waves on the coast ranges between one and two feet … and at sea between one and three feet.

The lowest expected temperature in Doha / 33 / degrees Celsius.