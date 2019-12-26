Two traffic signals from Al Gharrafa Street, which is located westside of Sheikh Faisal Roundabout, will be permanently removed tomorrow (December 27). The change, to be implemented in co-ordination with the General Directorate of Traffic, is to complete construction works at Duhail Interchange. Al Gharrafa Road users coming from Al Rayyan and wishing to access Al Hazm street are advised to use Sheikh Faisal Roundabout to make a U-Turn and reach their destination. Road users coming from Al Hazm street and wishing to access Shamal road are advised to turn right at Al Gharrafa Street, drive towards Al Rayyan and use the next traffic signal to make a U-Turn.

Source:gulf-times.com