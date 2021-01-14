Monitoring the weekly real estate report issued by the Reports and Market Research Department at Ezdan Real Estate Company under the auspices of Sak Partnerships Company. Buildings in all their forms dominate the largest percentage of real estate transactions, recording total sales of 2.6 billion Qatari riyals, or 97%, while space lands of all kinds recorded a value Sales amounted to 78 million riyals, which is approximately 2.9% of the total real estate transactions, and on the detailed level of real estate trading and the volume of sales that were registered during the period from December 27-31, 2020 AD, the Real Estate Registration Department of the Qatari Ministry of Justice documented according to the real estate bulletin The weekly sales of real estate with a total value of 2.7 billion riyals, and the operations were divided into 8 municipalities:The municipality of Umm Salal, Al Khor, Al Thakhira, Al Doha, Al Rayyan, Al Shamal, Al Daayen, Al Wakra, and Al Sheehaniya included vacant lands, housing and mixed-use buildings, mixed-use space lands, residential buildings and towers, and the Doha municipality accounted for the highest deal in terms of value by selling a tower in the Onaiza area, with a value of 609 million riyals. On an area of ​​4,030 square meters, at a price of 14,039 Qatari riyals, the Doha municipality witnessed the sale of two towers in the Pearl area with the same value of 467 million riyals each, while Al-Mirqab witnessed the sale of another tower at a value of 212.3 million riyals.

Rental rates

With reference to the rental rates of Ezdan Real Estate Company, Msheireb Towers, which is one of the most important residential projects that enjoys a vital location in the beating heart of Doha, as it is a few minutes away from Doha Corniche, includes about 803 residential units, all consisting of two rooms. The monthly rent for the furnished apartment is at 3900 Qatari riyals, while the monthly rent for the unfurnished apartment starts at 3750 Qatari riyals. The following is a detailed reading of the size and number of sales and purchases during the mentioned week, according to the bulletin of the Real Estate Registration Department:

Doha Municipality

The Doha municipality ranked first in terms of the value of real estate traded during the week, which recorded a total value of approximately 2.3 billion Qatari riyals, or 84.4% of the total value of real estate traded at the level of the State of Qatar, distributed among 38 real estate pledges in a number of regions within The municipality, while the price per square foot recorded an average price of 2381 Qatari riyals.

Al-Rayyan municipality Al-Rayyan

municipality ranked second in terms of the volume of sales that took place during the week, according to the real estate bulletin, as the municipality recorded sales of a total value of approximately 314.2 million Qatari riyals, representing 11.7% of the total value of real estate traded at the level of the State of Qatar, distributed on 22 transactions Real estate trading in a number of regions, and the average price per square foot was 608 Qatari riyals.

Al Daayen Municipality

Al-Daayen municipality recorded the third highest real estate circulation rate during the week before last, as the value of sold real estate in the municipality amounted to approximately 40.6 million riyals, or 1.5% of the total real estate traded nationwide, while the average price per square foot recorded 365 Qatari riyals. During 14 real estate pledges distributed over a number of regions.

Umm Salal

Municipality The municipality of Umm Salal ranked fourth in terms of the total value of real estate sold during the past week, as sales transactions recorded a total value of 31.7 million Qatari riyals, or 1.2% of the total value of real estate traded at the state level distributed in a number of regions. Through 10 real estate sales, at an average price per square foot of 298 Qatari riyals.

Municipality of Al Khor and Al Thakhira

Umm Salal municipality ranked fifth in terms of the value of real estate sold during the week, as the Real Estate Bulletin of the Real Estate Registration Department recorded 10 real estate deals in various regions, with total real estate sales amounting to 18.8 million riyals, or 0.7% of the total value of traded real estate, and an average record The price of a square foot is QR 275.

Al Wakrah Municipality

with a real estate transaction value of up to 12.1 million Qatari riyals, Al Wakrah municipality came in sixth place in terms of real estate deals that were registered according to the real estate bulletin issued by the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice distributed among 5 real estate deals only, and the average price of a square foot was recorded at 415 QR .

North Municipality

The North Municipality came in seventh place, as it recorded five real estate deals, according to the real estate bulletin issued by the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice, with a total value of approximately 2.8 million riyals, and the average price per square foot recorded 136 riyals.

Al-Sheehaniya Municipality Al-Sheehaniya Municipality

came in eighth place, as it recorded one real estate deal, according to the real estate bulletin issued by the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice, with a value of approximately 1.7 million riyals, at a price per square foot of 215 riyals