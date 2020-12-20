Request Assistance from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Topics : Religion and Community

Religion and Community Audience : Individuals

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs provides this service to the citizens to help them while being abroad when they encounter a problem (accident, theft, loss, loss of official documents, inquiry, … etc.)

Online Instructions

Open the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and select ‘Site Services’.

Select ‘e-Services’, then ‘Assistance Requests’.

Fill in the online application and enter all the required information, including your personal information and incident details.

Press “Save” to submit your request.

Additional Information

Service may be obtained through the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs or the ministry’s smart phone app.

Service is available 24/7.

Fees

No fees are required for this service.