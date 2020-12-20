Request Assistance from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
- Topics : Religion and Community
- Audience : Individuals
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs provides this service to the citizens to help them while being abroad when they encounter a problem (accident, theft, loss, loss of official documents, inquiry, … etc.)
Online Instructions
- Open the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and select ‘Site Services’.
- Select ‘e-Services’, then ‘Assistance Requests’.
- Fill in the online application and enter all the required information, including your personal information and incident details.
- Press “Save” to submit your request.
Additional Information
- Service may be obtained through the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs or the ministry’s smart phone app.
- Service is available 24/7.
Fees
No fees are required for this service.