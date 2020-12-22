Topics : Tourism, Sports and Recreation, Business and Finance, Employment and Workplace, Visas and Official Documents

An employer can replace an existing used visit visa with a new valid work visa for the same person.

Online Instructions

Login with your smartcard to the e-services portal of MOI.

Click on “Visa Services” then “Extend Visa”.

Enter the current visa number, you want to close (consists of 12 characters) in the current visa number box.

Enter the new visa number, you want to open, (consists of 12 characters) in the new visa number box.

Pay appropriate fees.

Additional Information

The visa number, you want to close, should be used and the person should be inside country, while the visa number, you want to open, should be printed and valid to use.

Person details in both visas should be matching.

You can also change visa type (Open/Close) through Metrash2.

Fees

QR500, in addition to violation fine on the used visa (if any).