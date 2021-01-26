The Meteorological Department of the General Authority of Civil Aviation stated that Qatar is witnessing a cold night with mostly northwesterly to northeasterly winds from light to moderate speed, and noted the opportunities for light fog to fog in some areas during the night and early morning hours.

The Meteorology Department expected – according to its Twitter account – that a slight fog will form in some areas during the night and early morning hours until next Friday, which leads to a decrease in horizontal visibility to less than 2 km and its absence at times.