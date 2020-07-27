Restaurants are allowed to resume operations (receiving clients) in Phase 3 of the gradual lifting of Covid-19 restrictions after obtaining pre-approval from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI), it has been announced.

This is in line with the previous decisions and measures taken by Qatar to preserve the health and safety of citizens and residents, and to limit the

spread of Covid-19, the ministry said in a notification yesterday.

The decision comes into effect tomorrow and may be subject to amendments and updates according to the latest developments in this regard. “Any violation of this decision will subject perpetrators to legal accountability and procedures,” the MoCI said.

Conditions to obtain the pre-approval are:

l To register for the Qatar Clean programme on the website, www.qatarclean.com.

l To download the restaurants’ requirements form, fill out the required information and submit it by e-mail to restaurants@qatarclean.qa.

The application will be reviewed and evaluated, and approval will be granted on ensuring that all the required conditions are met, the MoCI has stressed.

Restaurants that fail to meet the required conditions will only be authorised to deliver orders or process takeaways for customers outside the eatery, in

accordance with previous decisions that have been issued in this regard.

The MoCI and Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) will carry out inspection campaigns at restaurants that fill out the requirements form.

All restaurants shall adhere to the precautionary and preventive measures outlined by the MoPH and the Ministry of Administrative Development, Labour and Social Affairs (MADLSA), and have to apply the following guidelines:

l Requiring clients to pre-book before coming to the restaurant.

l Allowing diners into the restaurant only after checking the health colour code on the Ehteraz app. Only green code holders are to be allowed in.

l Open buffet service is prohibited and only pre-defined menus are to be served.

l Serving shisha is prohibited.

l Barring people who are not wearing a medical mask.

l Checking the body temperature of diners at the entrance, and barring any customer whose temperature is above 38C.

l Providing hand sanitisers across restaurant facilities.

l Placing safe distance stickers on restaurant floors.

l Distributing the furniture to ensure a space of no less than 2m between each table.

l Allowing a maximum of five people to sit at each table (except for family dining).

l Reducing the restaurant’s capacity to 50%.

l Encouraging clients to pay using credit cards rather than cash.

l Reducing the number of parking spaces available to customers to 50%.

l Barring smoking at the restaurant entrances and removing all containers designated for cigarette waste.

l Barring diners or limousine and taxi drivers from gathering at the entrance of tourist areas.

l Continuously measuring the body temperature of restaurant staff, isolating employees who exhibit symptoms and informing the relevant authorities to take the necessary precautions and health measures.

l Continuously sterilising all restaurant facilities, including administrative offices, warehouses, employee housing and affiliated vehicles.

The MoCI has stressed that the success of each stage of the comprehensive plan for the gradual lifting of restrictions depends on the adherence of all individuals to the required preventive and precautionary measures.