Doha Festival City has announced its collaboration with Qatar National Tourism Council (QNTC) as a retail partner for Shop Qatar 2020.

The partnership brings to visitors and shoppers “super deals” from retailers at Festival City, whereby they can participate in the second raffle draw scheduled on January 24, according to a press statement.

Prizes come in five categories: the first will have five people win QR10,000 each, the second will be for four winners for QR20,000 each, the third is QR50,000 for three persons, while two winners will get the Mini Cooper and the BMW 730Li, respectively.

The raffle draw celebration will take place from 7pm to 9.30pm, in the Centre Court, on the first floor of Festival City. The draw and the event are open to the public and anyone who has shopped at Doha Festival City can enter the draw for a chance to win. Vouchers for customers can be exchanged at the Shop Qatar info desk, located on the ground floor next to Monoprix hypermarket, from Sunday to Wednesday, 10am to 10pm, and from Thursday to Saturday, 10am to midnight.

During the raffle draw ceremony on January 24, visitors to Doha Festival City will also get to enjoy a variety of entertaining shows for the whole family – featuring Ardha dancers, violin players, a modern Jazz band performance and a Confetti moment.

The annual Shop Qatar mega shopping event will last until January 31 and see retailers in Doha Festival City offer “fantastic deals and discounts” up to 70% on a wide range of goods, including clothes, electronics, cosmetics, and accessories for men, women and children, the statement notes.

Major participating retailers include the Harvey Nichols luxury store in Doha, M MISSONI, Bugatti, Pasabahce, Momento, Cole Han, Nest home Living, Karisma and Samsonite offering up to 50% discounts, followed by Pandora, Hour Choice, Topshop, Timberland, Tissot, SunFashion, Diva On and Zara.

Robert Hall, general manager of Doha Festival City, said: “This is the third year for us to participate in Shop Qatar as a retail partner. We are very happy to partner with QNTC to make Doha a destination for shopping and tourism in the region. Our variety of offerings make us unarguably the one and only destination in shopping, dining and entertainment for all.

“The raffle draw ceremony will include a fantastic show and we invite everyone to make the best out of the discounts and offers available at Doha Festival City and to join us for a chance to win, and also to celebrate with us these unforgettable moments.”

