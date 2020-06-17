The rule limiting outdoor working hours during the summer came into effect Monday, with the Ministry of Administrative Development, Labour and Social Affairs (MADLSA) stressing that legal steps will be taken in case of violations.

From now until August 31, outdoor work is prohibited between 11.30am and 3pm. Also, work should not exceed five hours in the morning.

This comes in implementation of Ministerial Resolution No 16 of 2007, specifying working hours in open places during the summer. It will remain in place until August 31.

In a notification on social media Monday, the MADLSA said it “requests the owners of institutions and companies that are subject to provisions of the Labour Law promulgated by Law No 14 of 2004 to comply with Ministerial Resolution No 16 of 2007”, specifying working hours in exposed/outdoor workplaces during the summer period.

The ministry’s labour inspectors will conduct field visits to the companies’ sites to ensure that they comply with the provisions of the Resolution. They will report a violation against any company that makes its workers carry out their work during the prohibition period, the notification states.

The MADLSA had been implementing awareness campaigns in this regard.