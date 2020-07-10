Today, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the risks of a nuclear confrontation have risen recently and that the United States of America refuses to recognize the term “strategic security”.

In a speech during his participation in the new session of the “Primakov Reading Forum” held through “Video Conference”, Lavrov held the United States responsible for seeking to dismantle the global arms control system.

He said, “I agree to say that the nuclear risks have increased significantly in recent times, and the situation in the field of international security and strategic stability is clearly deteriorating. The reasons behind this are clear to everyone as the United States aspires to restore global hegemony and achieve victory in what they call state conflict.” The major, and they give up the term “strategic stability” and replace it with “strategic struggle”. They want to win. “

The Russian Foreign Minister expressed his country’s concern over the refusal of the United States, during the past two years, to confirm its commitment to the basic principle put forward by the Russian side, which states that there will be no winners in a nuclear war, and therefore it cannot be allowed to erupt.

On the other hand, Lavrov expressed pessimism about the future of the new START treaty concluded between Moscow and Washington in 2010, which will expire in February 2021, stressing that there are clear indications that the United States has decided not to extend this treaty.

He said that the insistence of the administration of US President Donald Trump that there is no alternative to moving to a tripartite formula (with the participation of China alongside Russia and America) indicates that the current treaty is “its fate already inevitable,” adding that American demands to expand the treaty to include the latest Russian weapons are tantamount to ” Roads are open door. “

The Russian official stressed that Moscow is ready for any scenario in the event of the collapse of the new START treaty, stressing that the general tendency will in any case be to seek continued dialogue with the United States on strategic issues and to develop new mechanisms for arms control.

The new START treaty is still the last agreement in force between Russia and the United States in the field of nuclear arms control.

Russia and the United States signed the new START agreement on April 8, 2010 in the Czech capital Prague to reduce arms.

The agreement expires in 2021, and until now Washington has not decided whether to extend it, while Russia, in turn, has announced that it is ready to discuss this matter.