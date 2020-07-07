Today, Russian security authorities have arrested 6 people in Crimea on suspicion of belonging to an armed party banned in Russia.

Security sources reported to “Sputnik” news agency, that the security authorities are conducting operations to arrest persons affiliated with the banned armed parties in the Crimea.

“The inspections took place and 6 people were arrested on suspicion of belonging to armed parties,” Crimean attorney general Emil Kurbidinov said, explaining that “the inspections were carried out by the CIA.”

The Russian Federal Security Service announced on June 30 that it had prevented an armed attack in the city of Vladikavkaz, the capital of North Ossetia.