Safari Hypermarket Group in Qatar announced the fifth lucky draw winners of the ‘Win 15 Toyota Fortuner 2019 Cars Promotion’. The draw was held at Safari Mall, Abu Hamour on December 31 in the presence of an official from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and Safari officials. Farook Abdul Kuthoos (coupon number 4684807), S K Shanmughanathan (5262212) and Payar Hossin (5760631) won a Toyota Fortuner 2019 each

Source:gulf-times.com