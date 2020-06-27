The weekly real estate report issued by the reports and market research department of Ezdan Real Estate Company recorded the recording of exceptional deals that contributed strongly to the rise in the real estate trading index during the past week, which exceeded one hundred million riyals in the municipalities of Doha and Rayyan, which positively affected the stability of the real estate trading index at its record levels in light of The move towards the second phase of the lifting of precautionary restrictions to limit the spread of the Corona “Covid 19” epidemic.

According to the movement of real estate circulation and the volume of sales that were registered during the period from 14-18 June 2020, the Real Estate Registration Department at the Qatari Ministry of Justice has documented 128 real estate sales batches with a total value of approximately 801.4 million riyals, and the operations were distributed among 7 municipalities: Umm Salal, Al Khor, Al Thakhira, Doha, Al Rayyan, Al Shamal, Al Daayen and Al Wakra, which included space lands, housing units, multi-use buildings, multi-use space and residential buildings, and Doha Municipality accounted for the highest deal in terms of value by selling a residential tower in the Pearl on an area of ​​5610 square meters, at a price per foot The square reached 3146 QR, with a total of 190 million riyals.