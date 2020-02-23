Saleh Al Hamad Al Mana Co, the exclusive agent of Nissan in Qatar, held a desert event recently to offer Nissan Patrol customers and VIP guests a “test drive like no other”.

The exclusive desert driving experience enabled attendees to test the full off-road capabilities of the new Nissan Patrol 2020, Patrol Safari and Super Safari on the dunes of Sealine.

The event brought customers, VIPs, sports TV personality Khaled Jasim, social media influencer Mohamed Rashed al-Sulaiti and other media representatives together led by Qatari international rally champion Adel Hussein Abdulla to learn more about the new Nissan Patrol 2020 – the “legendary 4WD SUV that allows drivers to conquer the toughest off-road conditions”, according to a press statement.

Nassim Mourani, general manager – Automotive Group, Saleh Al Hamad Al Mana Co, said: “Today was a truly immersive experience, enabling customers to test-drive the new Nissan Patrol 2020 and discover its power to perform in the desert terrain. Customers experienced the Patrol’s hydraulic body motion control, which delivers superb stability, and other Nissan Intelligent Mobility features such as intelligent 4X4, which ensured they maintained momentum on the desert dunes.

“It has been a fun day of driving and, more importantly, an opportunity for learning about off-road safety awareness. A special thanks to champion rally driver Adel Hussein Abdulla for his expert briefing, which steered drivers towards the Patrol’s key safety features. Customer safety has always been our top priority, and events such as these help us create greater awareness of the care and attention that needs to be taken while driving in tougher terrain.”

Adel Hussein Abdullah guided guests through the Patrol 2020’s “impressive technology and advanced safety features”. He also invited media on board his rally-winning Nissan Patrol to co-pilot his exhilarating desert dune drive, demonstrating the vehicle’s high performance and durability.

Once briefed on how to safely tackle the dunes, customers were able to test out the prowess of the Nissan Patrol 2020 for themselves. Saleh Al Hamad Al Mana Co provided 20 Nissan Patrol 2020 vehicles for customers to explore the vehicle’s “unmatched power” and Intelligent Mobility features that enables motorists to drive with confidence, the statement noted.

Praising the Nissan Patrol 2020, Adel Hussein Abdullah said: “I’m always keen to demonstrate the features and capabilities of the Nissan Patrol. I have a special affinity with the brand and the Patrol as it’s seen me win rally titles locally and abroad – it’s an all-terrain SUV that can handle any adventure. However, what’s most important is ensuring that motorists are fully utilising the Patrol’s safety features and are aware of how to handle varying road surfaces, including the slippery slopes of the desert.”

The desert test drive ended at Regency Sealine Camp where customers were able to enjoy a nice BBQ with relaxing views of the beautiful Qatar desert at sunset before heading back to the Doha.

“Dubbed the ‘hero of all terrains’, the Patrol is Nissan’s flagship SUV. Combining powerful performance, superior styling and innovative safety features, the Nissan Patrol has a rich heritage and vast following in Qatar and the region that dates back to the 1950s. To date, it is one of the leading cars to purchase,” the statement added.

Source:gulf-times.com