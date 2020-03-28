The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) has announced the completion of upgrade works at Al Rufaa Intersection, known as Sana Intersection, and opening it to traffic as part of the A-Ring Road Development Project.

The intersection was opened on March 25, Ashghal said in a statement on Saturday.

Mohamed Arqoub al-Khaldi, Highway Projects Department assistant manager at Ashghal, said the intersection has a strategic location that links some of vital roads in Doha such as Ras Bu Abboud Street, Ali Bin Omar Al Attiya Street as well Ahmed Bin Mohamed bin Thani Street (known as A-Ring Road) and B-Ring Road.

The intersection serves several road users who commute on these roads on a daily basis.



Al-Khaldi also noted that the upgrade significantly contributes to increasing the intersection’s vehicular capacity and reducing congestion, besides facilitating commuting between the densely populated residential areas surrounding it, such as Umm Ghuwailina, Al Hitmi,

Old Al Ghanim and Al Doha Al Jadeeda.

He also highlighted that in addition to enhancing traffic flow in the heart of these densely populated areas, Al Rufaa Intersection facilitates the commute to several health and educational facilities, commercial centres and many hotels in addition to Hamad International Airport and the iconic National Museum of Qatar.

The upgrade works implemented at the intersection include increasing the number of lanes on the streets connected to Al Rufaa Intersection, where four lanes will accommodate traffic coming from Ras Bu Abboud to Ahmed bin Mohamed bin Thani Street and three lanes for motorists wanting to turn left towards B-Ring Road and one lane to turn right.

As for road users coming from Ahmed Bin Mohamed bin Thani Street, the intersection provides four lanes to continue straight towards Ras Bu Abboud Street along with three lanes to turn left towards Ali Bin Omar Al Attiya Street and one lane to turn right.

The number of lanes on B-Ring Road has also been increased to four shared lanes that allow road users to continue straight towards Ali Bin Omar Al Attiya Street or turn left towards Ahmed Bin Mohamed bin Thani Street, and one right-turn lane towards Ras Bu Abboud Street.

As for those coming from Ali Bin Omar Al Attiya Street, the intersection provides three shared lanes to allow road users to continue straight towards B-Ring Road or turn left towards Ras Bu Abboud Street, in addition to one right-turn lane towards Ahmed Bin Mohamed bin Thani Street.

The authority is implementing, within the scope of works of the A-Ring Road Development Project, infrastructure upgrade works that include the development of rainwater drainage networks, an electricity lines network and street lighting and ITS network, along with the expansion of a pedestrian path and construction of dedicated cycling paths.