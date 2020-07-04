Last November, the US Department of Justice accused two former employees of Twitter of spying for Saudi Arabia on the accounts of critics of its policies, and the American citizen Ahmed Abu Amo was arrested, the first accused, and the second accused is a Saudi citizen named Ali Al-Zubarah, and he was accused of accessing personal information of more than 6 Thousands of Twitter accounts since 2015, and the exchange of information with Saudi officials, and the Ministry of Justice said at the time that the two accused worked together for the Saudi government and the ruling family, in order to expose the identities of owners of opposition accounts on Twitter, and exchange information with Saudi officials.

After Saudi security activist Ali Al-Ahmad, who lives in northern Virginia, which is adjacent to the capital, Washington, confirmed that American security sources included his name on the list of those who were spied on; He sued the Twitter company in a New York City federal court.

In an exclusive interview with Al-Jazeera Net, Al-Ahmad confirmed that Twitter violated his privacy and the privacy of his account files in the Arabic language, in addition to freezing and allowing access to the contents of the account, including 36,000 followers, and sent their confidential information and direct messages to Saudi Arabia. The Saudi authorities tortured many Saudi activists, who were in contact with Al-Ahmad, through his account on the Twitter platform. He stated that “his account was suspended before it was permanently frozen without the ability to recover its private correspondence and sensitive files.”

The Saudi activist said that Saud Al-Qahtani, advisor to Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman, was one of those who followed my account, and there were several dialogues between us. Al-Ahmad confirmed that the suspension of his account came without any prior warning. Al-Ahmad and his followers publicly criticized Saudi Arabia for violating the policy of illegally providing private information to a foreign government.