Saudi Arabia on Tuesday suspended entry to the kingdom from 20 countries, with the exception of diplomats, Saudi citizens, medical practitioners and their families, to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, the state news agency reported.

The temporary ban, effective from Feb. 3, includes people arriving from the United Arab Emirates, Germany, the United States, Britain, South Africa, France, Egypt, Lebanon, India and Pakistan.

The countries are:

  1. UAE
  2. Egypt
  3. Lebanon
  4. Turkey
  5. United States
  6. Britain
  7. Germany
  8. France
  9. Italy
  10. Ireland
  11. Portugal
  12. Switzerland
  13. Sweden
  14. Brazil
  15. Argentina
  16. South Africa
  17. India
  18. Indonesia
  19. Pakistan
  20. Japan

