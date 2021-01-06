Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah confirmed that what happened at the Al-Ula summit today is a complete collapse of the dispute with Qatar and a complete return to diplomatic relations, explaining that the four countries (Saudi Arabia, the Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt) have all agreed to restore relations with Qatar, including flights. .

The Saudi minister said – during a joint press conference with the Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council, Dr. Nayef Al-Hajraf – The Al-Ula summit opens a new page for Gulf stability and solidarity … and added that the Al-Ula summit agreement calls for a joint response to any threats to Gulf security.

The Saudi minister stated that today’s summit, chaired by the Saudi crown prince, had gained great importance, as it promoted the supreme interests of the Gulf Cooperation Council system and Arab national security.

He said: The summit sends a message to the whole world, the content of which is that “no matter how much differences are in the same house, the wisdom of the leader is capable of overcoming all of that and crossing the region, its states and peoples to safety.”

He added that they hope that what has been achieved today by signing the Al-Ula statement will be a new page for the sake of achieving security and stability in the region and its people, away from all past causes and distress.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah clarified that the Al-Ula statement emphasized the close, solid relations between our countries, based on the Islamic faith and a common destiny.

The minister explained that the states parties affirmed their solidarity in not infringing on any of them’s sovereignty or threatening their security, or targeting the national cohesion of their peoples and their social fabric in any way, and their complete stand in the face of what violates the national and regional security of any of them.